A friend has an Ultrahub and wants to set the DNS settings to use the "family-friendly" OpenDNS settings.
There doesn't seem to be any obvious way of doing this - am I standing on the wrong leg or holding my tongue wrong?
cheers,
Derek.
Not familiar with that unit, looks to be exclusively made for Vodafone.
You could look under the "Internet" or "WAN" settings to see the DNS config. Most ISP's do not allow their default DNS settings to be changed in these options BUT you may be able to do this under the "LAN" settings section.
Some ISP's have a number of DNS service options pre-populated via a drop-down list such as CloudFare and OpenDNS and you should also be able to add a custom DNS address under the actual IPv4 settings where the router/modem's IP info is.
I'm in Aussie and my Telstra modem provides a number of public DNS options such as CloudFare and Open DNS to mention a few but I also have the option to set up to 2 optional DNS addresses under my LAN settings tab.
HTH
Try going to Home Network - LAN interface - DHCP Server, change to Manually configure the DNS server for LAN devices.
Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
Actually that's a good point... What is the OP's objective? Is there something you're specifically trying to do as in block certain website types and content?
You could try the UltraHub's Firewall feature if it has one?
