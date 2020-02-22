Results 1 to 5 of 5
    Default The new normal and for how long?

    "Air traffic in China continues to slow, with flights down over 80% at the country’s 25 busiest airports. This week industry group IATA warned that carriers in Asia-Pacific region could see lost revenue of nearly $30 billion."

    Our own National carrier Air New Zealand, whilst not suffering to the same extent, the new normal is still impacting on it.

    "Air traffic at China’s busiest airports [is] down 80% since the beginning of the year" ... >10K flights daily on January 21, <2K daily on February 21 ...

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Total Departures China.jpg  Views: 22  Size: 33.1 KB  ID: 10204

    Acknowledgements: Flightradar24
    I have very high hopes that seriousness is a reversible condition.

    Dr Lester Levy

    I've studied deeply in the philosophies and religions, but cheerfulness kept breaking through.

    Leonard Cohen
    Default Re: The new normal and for how long?

    And yet they still manage to impede my progress to the vet this am.

    If you can't drive, don't.
    Default Re: The new normal and for how long?

    Quote Originally Posted by allblack View Post
    And yet they still manage to impede my progress to the vet this am.

    If you can't drive, don't.
    I am like so totally with you on this.
    Its amazing how Potatoes give us chips,fries and Vodka.

    Get your s*** together every other vegetable.
    Default Re: The new normal and for how long?

    Quote Originally Posted by allblack View Post

    If you can't drive, don't.

    Well that eliminates about 50% of the NZ population.
    Ex-pctek
    Default Re: The new normal and for how long?

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    Well that eliminates about 90% of the NZ population.
    Corrected
    LandSAR
    Brook Waimarama Sanctuary
