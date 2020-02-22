"Air traffic in China continues to slow, with flights down over 80% at the country’s 25 busiest airports. This week industry group IATA warned that carriers in Asia-Pacific region could see lost revenue of nearly $30 billion."
Our own National carrier Air New Zealand, whilst not suffering to the same extent, the new normal is still impacting on it.
"Air traffic at China’s busiest airports [is] down 80% since the beginning of the year" ... >10K flights daily on January 21, <2K daily on February 21 ...
Acknowledgements: Flightradar24
