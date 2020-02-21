Last edited by Cyberhuskey; 21-02-2020 at 02:03 PM.
Basically the boot loader is damaged.
Have a read of the following article. https://www.partitionwizard.com/disk...xc0000098.html
If you don't have a Windows DVD /USb then what you can try is press the start button to turn on the computer, as soon as it starts to load press and hold the start button again ( causing it to shut down, repeat a couple of times and on the third time hopefully it will boot into the recovery options then repair as the article. System Restore often will work on this type of error ( unless its a bad Drive) OR system restore has been turned off.
Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
