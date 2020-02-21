Results 1 to 2 of 2
  21-02-2020, 01:54 PM #1
    Cyberhuskey
    Default Error 0xc0000098 Recovery WIN 10

    Could somebody please help us to recover computer.

    My daughter stopped using her Windows 10 Netbook a few months ago. Now, the computer displays the following message after she turns the computer on:

    Error code: 0xc0000098 Click image for larger version.  Name: Computer_B.jpg  Views: 17  Size: 79.6 KB  ID: 10201

    Many thanks.
  21-02-2020, 02:45 PM #2
    wainuitech
    Default Re: Error 0xc0000098 Recovery WIN 10

    Basically the boot loader is damaged.

    Have a read of the following article. https://www.partitionwizard.com/disk...xc0000098.html

    If you don't have a Windows DVD /USb then what you can try is press the start button to turn on the computer, as soon as it starts to load press and hold the start button again ( causing it to shut down, repeat a couple of times and on the third time hopefully it will boot into the recovery options then repair as the article. System Restore often will work on this type of error ( unless its a bad Drive) OR system restore has been turned off.
