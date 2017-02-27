As I said in post #25:
Well after loading up a completely fresh Image of W10 off my server ( a whole 10 minutes while I made a cuppa) heres the guff. Windows 10 1909 ( 1836.657)I'm actually going to try and replicate the problem tomorrow, as I got some spare time while waiting for components.Bound to be a simple solution.
Installed a basic Copy of Nod32, let it update.
Turned off the windows firewall and rebooted. Yes got the notification, turned off notifications, and still got it - so replicated the problem. Then looking back at post #1 & 11 its stated that all notifications have been turned off.
Well check this one out because its actually what DID turn off the notification.
1 Open The Settings, up top type Firewall.
2 Click on Firewall and Network Protection ( everything should have X's next to it)
3 Scroll down the page, (in blue writing) locate and click Firewall Notifications Settings.
4 Under Notifications - Manage notifications - set Firewall & Network Protection to OFF.
The notifications then disappeared and never came back even after 2 shutdowns and 2 reboots ( so 4 in total).
IF you are still being notified then your system is damaged somehow and as 1101 pointed out previous software may have "Broken" something.
