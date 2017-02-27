Page 4 of 4 FirstFirst 1234
    Default Re: Windows Firewall Notification will NOT disable

    Quote Originally Posted by chiefnz View Post

    The basic principles apply if you want a stable experience...
    ...no.1 : is to stop fiddling with the thing, and not load it up with crapware (I'll include major PC brands in that last one)


    Quote Originally Posted by B.M. View Post
    Imagine if you had to know the Tappet Settings, EFI Settings, Catalytic Converter state, etc. etc. just to be able to drive your car.
    And then you get someone who wants to know how to turn off the airbag & ABS brake warning lights , thats what we have here
    Default Re: Windows Firewall Notification will NOT disable

    As I said in post #25:

    I'm actually going to try and replicate the problem tomorrow, as I got some spare time while waiting for components.Bound to be a simple solution.
    Well after loading up a completely fresh Image of W10 off my server ( a whole 10 minutes while I made a cuppa) heres the guff. Windows 10 1909 ( 1836.657)

    Installed a basic Copy of Nod32, let it update.

    Turned off the windows firewall and rebooted. Yes got the notification, turned off notifications, and still got it - so replicated the problem. Then looking back at post #1 & 11 its stated that all notifications have been turned off.

    Well check this one out because its actually what DID turn off the notification.

    1 Open The Settings, up top type Firewall.
    2 Click on Firewall and Network Protection ( everything should have X's next to it)
    3 Scroll down the page, (in blue writing) locate and click Firewall Notifications Settings.
    4 Under Notifications - Manage notifications - set Firewall & Network Protection to OFF.

    The notifications then disappeared and never came back even after 2 shutdowns and 2 reboots ( so 4 in total).

    IF you are still being notified then your system is damaged somehow and as 1101 pointed out previous software may have "Broken" something.
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
    Default Re: Windows Firewall Notification will NOT disable

    Quote Originally Posted by 1101 View Post
    And then you get someone who wants to know how to turn off the airbag & ABS brake warning lights , thats what we have here
    Well if its their car I dont have a problem with them turning off anything they like as long as it still meets WOF standards.

    By coincidence, my daughter was over from Australia last week and was driving a 2019 Toyota Corolla Rental and complained it wouldnt shut up and she couldnt find a way to shut it up. Of all the family shes the one I prefer to drive with and she can even back a trailer.

    However, this car apparently belched out a continuous chain of instructions which displeased her.
    Global Warming is Mann made.
    The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else.
