We've had two Nissan Pulsars, successive models by accident not because we wanted them over the years, both failed each time with number 3 cylinder getting water into the pot from the water jacket, ie head gasket probably.
Its all relative
If you want the famous Toyota reliability, get a Corolla . Not the Toyota with the Yamaha engine , nor the Toyota that are a rebadged Subaru or BMW's .
Nissan at its worst is still better than some other brands .
The more complex, the more things to fail over the years . So the basic cars in most brands should be the more reliable .
Many modern cars were never intended to last 20-30 years , in their main markets they are usually scraped(or exported) way before then .
"One of their comments was the philosophy of many European car companies like Renault is to make a car that looks good and lasts out the warranty period and that's about it, and that Nissan inherited this when Renault became a major shareholder. '
There is little point in over engineering a car, 7 years reliability is the target -
Why? - At about 5-6 years most vehicles pass to their 3rd owner, and are still in acceptable condition.
The important fact is that 3rd owners usually aspire to buying a new car, 4th and subsequent owners are unlikely to.
For best value, lowest cost of ownership, buy cars 3years old and sell them at the 5years old stage, a 3 year old car in good condition, can be bought for about 50% of the original price ( best buying from ex fleet lease or rental fleets - why? They have been well maintained and properly serviced to schedule)
Years 4 and 5 unless one buys a lemon will have few if any costly mechanical failures, look after it well and it will sell for 35 -40% of the new price - You will have suffered less than half the depreciation of the first owner, and enjoyed relatively trouble free motoring.
Nissan used to make excellent vehicles, even the NZ assembled Cars were good quality - certainly as good as if not better than any of the other NZ assembled cars.
Cars cannot be efficiently made in small volumes -the metal treatment processes and robotic systems are not economical in the low volume assembly operations that existed in NZ
A Bluebird assembled in the Wiri Plant took about 33.5 man hours of Labour, in Japan 13 man hours, (trim line, Body Drop, mechanical and final inspection) better metal treatment and protection, robotic jigs, robotic spray painting.
A NZ assembly volume of 40 units a day, all going well, compared with Nissan's Sagamihara Plant's output, that turned out NZ's annual sales of Nissan cars in just under 8 hours.
Getting into bed with Renault has been Nissan's undoing, and now Mitsubishi Cars are climbing into the same bed, hope they don't also go the way of Nissan.
The problem is people get emotive about cars, they are the end product of a process engineering assembly line, a manufactured good to be utilised to make life easier and more convenient, Car companies are in business to make money, and it is becoming progressively harder for them to do that.
Cars are the second most expensive asset most people buy, and suck up a disproportionate amount of our incomes, and without doubt the days of carefree affordable motoring are numbered.
Well after we sold our English car we had Corollas. First cost $600. Second $1000. Third $2000, Fourth $3000.
Current one, an SUV, not a RAv4 either...cost $8500.
Sons Corolla lasted 428000km, the motor was perfect, it was all the other bits that needed replacing.
Husbands Datsun, the old ute did $650,000km. Can't complain about those.
