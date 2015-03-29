Hi All
for my work I need to design/specify charging stations for school's classroom(s) cupboards.
I searched widely for charging stations and most are trolleys(cabinets), and we do not want such. Furthermore there were lots of stations with USB charging only. We want to specify stations in-built in purpose built cupboards. I have seen a unit I like,as seen below. Unfortunately (charging unit)parts only are not available from this business. Does anyone of you know where from I could specify such parts/ports? The station needs p.p. connections as well as USB ports and fans.The last should be fairly easy. A technician /electrician should be able to install?
Thanks
