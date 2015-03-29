Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 06:36 AM #1
    notechyet
    notechyet is online now
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2005
    Location
    Sunshinebay
    Posts
    1,226

    Default laptop/chromebooks charging stations

    Hi All
    for my work I need to design/specify charging stations for school's classroom(s) cupboards.
    I searched widely for charging stations and most are trolleys(cabinets), and we do not want such. Furthermore there were lots of stations with USB charging only. We want to specify stations in-built in purpose built cupboards. I have seen a unit I like,as seen below. Unfortunately (charging unit)parts only are not available from this business. Does anyone of you know where from I could specify such parts/ports? The station needs p.p. connections as well as USB ports and fans.The last should be fairly easy. A technician /electrician should be able to install?
    Thanks
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: station cupboard.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 10.8 KB  ID: 10127   Click image for larger version.  Name: station detail.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 11.0 KB  ID: 10128  
    "B.M. The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else": The working class! Let's make sure we vote next time!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:33 AM #2
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,059

    Default Re: laptop/chromebooks charging stations

    Since you say you have to design them should be quite simple. Getting a cabinet, many to select from, as for Power outlets, any electrician will have access to again many different types, and the charging station - Insert a shelf(s) and attach something like 10-Port-USB-Smart-Charging-Station-W. If you are designing it then that's really upto what sort of ideas you have AND of course the actual Budget.

    Edited: if you wanted a cheaper charging station (put a couple in a cabinet on two shelves) get them from overseas. dont know what the quality would be like, but maybe worth playing with ideas. ( under $40) Theres plenty to select from

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Charging_Station.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 47.5 KB  ID: 10129
    Last edited by wainuitech; Today at 07:39 AM.
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Laptop not charging
    By loftyboyd in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 29-03-2015, 08:36 PM
  2. Laptop charging
    By Tony in forum PressF1
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 05-08-2013, 07:41 PM
  3. Battery not charging on laptop
    By music_man in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 23-05-2007, 11:59 AM
  4. Laptop Battery Charging.
    By hsv-b0y in forum PressF1
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 03-07-2006, 11:24 AM
  5. laptop docking stations...USB?
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 25-04-2002, 09:10 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources