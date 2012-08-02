Results 1 to 3 of 3
    piroska
    Outlook Display Issue

    Friend using Outlook 2010.
    Won't display photos or links

    We have tried all the usual settings (googled even), the registry fix, the lot.

    Which last time she installed it, worked.
    This time no.
    Out of ideas....help?
    Ex-pctek
    wainuitech
    Re: Outlook Display Issue

    More info-- What OS ?

    What usual Settings - there's plenty of them and to many to "guess" whats been tried ?.

    Have you tried resetting Internet Explorer to the default browser. Sometimes links don't work because of this. Using chrome can really screw with Outlook.

    Could also be:
    1. Open Outlook

    2. Click on File> Options> trust center

    3. Click on ‘trust center settings’

    4. Uncheck the box, ‘Don’t download pictures automatically in HTML email messages or RSS items’

    5. Click ok and restart Outlook and check.
    What about add-ins ?

    Goes back to Whats been tried, usual settings is to wide open.

    PS NOTE: hope your feeling better after the fall the other week.
    wainuitech
    Re: Outlook Display Issue

    Also another article to read https://community.spiceworks.com/topic/2110020 you shoul dhave an option to go straight to the solution - its a weird one

    Which last time she installed it, worked.
    Run system Restore back to last working time.
