Friend using Outlook 2010.
Won't display photos or links
We have tried all the usual settings (googled even), the registry fix, the lot.
Which last time she installed it, worked.
This time no.
Out of ideas....help?
Ex-pctek
More info-- What OS ?
What usual Settings - there's plenty of them and to many to "guess" whats been tried ?.
Have you tried resetting Internet Explorer to the default browser. Sometimes links don't work because of this. Using chrome can really screw with Outlook.
Could also be:What about add-ins ?1. Open Outlook
2. Click on File> Options> trust center
3. Click on ‘trust center settings’
4. Uncheck the box, ‘Don’t download pictures automatically in HTML email messages or RSS items’
5. Click ok and restart Outlook and check.
Goes back to Whats been tried, usual settings is to wide open.
PS NOTE: hope your feeling better after the fall the other week.
Last edited by wainuitech; Yesterday at 07:36 PM.
Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
Also another article to read https://community.spiceworks.com/topic/2110020 you shoul dhave an option to go straight to the solution - its a weird one
Edited:Run system Restore back to last working time.Which last time she installed it, worked.
