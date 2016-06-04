Results 1 to 8 of 8
    wainuitech
    OOPS Posts gone AWOL

    Seems all posts that were posted yesterday when PF1 came back on line have now gone AWOL, they were here this morning
    zqwerty
    Re: OOPS Posts gone AWOL

    Yeah I'm on a different computer and I thought posts were missing that I remembered.
    pcuser42
    Re: OOPS Posts gone AWOL

    Looks like a database backup was restored at some point - a spam thread is back too.
    Bryan
    Re: OOPS Posts gone AWOL

    I put up a post late yesterday, cowboy stu replied today, I tried to reply to him this arvo when the PF1 went down. The original entire post went with it probably never to be seen again.
    piroska
    Re: OOPS Posts gone AWOL

    Feel free to answer mine in the help section.......
    This is for her who can fix databases...I've asked her to sort this one, she's keen.
    notechyet
    Re: OOPS Posts gone AWOL

    Would it not be better to move to the "old" forum someone started some years ago as this stop n go is embarrassing. Forgotten the web address and so unsure if it is still up?
    cowboy stu
    Re: OOPS Posts gone AWOL

    Hope it was a help BRYAN... a bit random answer
    gary67
    Re: OOPS Posts gone AWOL

    Quote Originally Posted by notechyet
    Would it not be better to move to the "old" forum someone started some years ago as this stop n go is embarrassing. Forgotten the web address and so unsure if it is still up?
    It was closed down
