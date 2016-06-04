Seems all posts that were posted yesterday when PF1 came back on line have now gone AWOL, they were here this morning
Seems all posts that were posted yesterday when PF1 came back on line have now gone AWOL, they were here this morning
Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
Yeah I'm on a different computer and I thought posts were missing that I remembered.
It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
Looks like a database backup was restored at some point - a spam thread is back too.
I put up a post late yesterday, cowboy stu replied today, I tried to reply to him this arvo when the PF1 went down. The original entire post went with it probably never to be seen again.
Feel free to answer mine in the help section.......
This is for her who can fix databases...I've asked her to sort this one, she's keen.
Ex-pctek
Would it not be better to move to the "old" forum someone started some years ago as this stop n go is embarrassing. Forgotten the web address and so unsure if it is still up?
"B.M. The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else": The working class! Let's make sure we vote next time!
Hope it was a help BRYAN... a bit random answer
Bookmarks