Results 1 to 7 of 7
  1. Yesterday, 04:40 PM #1
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,064

    Thumbs up Its BACKKKKKKKKKK

    Tried PF1 at 4.38pm, and WOW loaded faster than it ever has

    Hopefully The problems been resolved
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 05:35 PM #2
    kenj
    kenj is offline
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    5,125

    Default Re: Its BACKKKKKKKKKK

    Quote Originally Posted by wainuitech View Post
    Tried PF1 at 4.38pm, and WOW loaded faster than it ever has

    Hopefully The problems been resolved
    Is this the new platform that was mentioned a couple of weeks ago?

    Ken
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 05:42 PM #3
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,064

    Default Re: Its BACKKKKKKKKKK

    Dont know, its been down for a few days, checked earlier today and nothing, but later at 4.48 it loaded in a flash, again now (5.42)
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 06:50 PM #4
    Jen
    Jen is offline
    Moderator Jen's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    8,209

    Default Re: Its BACKKKKKKKKKK

    The database upgrade was scheduled for mid-December so I presumed this was why the forum was down for a few days.

    Thanks IDG.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Yesterday, 07:51 PM #5
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,064

    Default Re: Its BACKKKKKKKKKK

    Yep Thanks IDG
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Yesterday, 09:19 PM #6
    R.M.
    R.M. is offline
    Trying to fiddle less! R.M.'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Variable (weather, that is!)
    Posts
    1,797

    Default Re: Its BACKKKKKKKKKK

    Yippee, hooray and God bless all of us!
    Now-if I could just remember where I left my brain...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Yesterday, 11:27 PM #7
    Zippity
    Zippity is offline
    Member Zippity's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Capital City
    Posts
    4,257

    Default Re: Its BACKKKKKKKKKK

    Don't hold your collective breaths
    I worked for everything I have. Most successful people have done the same thing.
    No, you aren't "entitled" to it. Too damn bad, Get it the way I did.
    WORK FOR IT.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources