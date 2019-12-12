Results 1 to 6 of 6
    70mai Dash Cam Pro

    Looking at this dash cam from AliExpress, anyone here using it?


    Your views, please.
    Re: 70mai Dash Cam Pro

    bk T:
    Looking at this dash cam from AliExpress, anyone here using it?


    Your views, please.
    I have a 70mai somethign or rather. Has wifi. No Gps. And you can talk to it. If it's the same one, mine came in chinese language so when it started she spoke to you in chinese and if you wanted to take a picture, you yelled at it in chinese.

    I found an English firmware with english voice commands. So I can yell at it "Take Picture" and it does. Hope like hell it's not uploading everything it heard to china whenever I get home......
    Re: 70mai Dash Cam Pro

    This newer Pro version supports English language.

    What's your view of the unit? You are using the cigarette USB connection or hard-wired to the fuse box?

    The GPS is for guiding to the correct lane not GPS navigation, I think.
    Re: 70mai Dash Cam Pro

    Dashcam Talk review

    https://dashcamtalk.com/70mai/
    Re: 70mai Dash Cam Pro

    bk T:
    This newer Pro version supports English language.

    What's your view of the unit? You are using the cigarette USB connection or hard-wired to the fuse box?

    The GPS is for guiding to the correct lane not GPS navigation, I think.
    Seems fine. Records video. Picture quality seems ok. I don't have one on youtube to look at..... I have it to the cigarette lighter (I have one in my center console so route the long wire through round the front window under the seat)

    If it has gps, it will be for adding gps co-ords to events.
    Re: 70mai Dash Cam Pro

    If I were to connect it to the fuse box rather than the cigarette socket, I understand that I need a 'hardwire kit' to be able to plug it to the fuse box of my car.

    Searched around and found that there are so many types of hardwire kit but couldn't find any specifically for 70mai Pro.

    Could someone point me to the correct direction, please.

    Thanks.
