  #1
    piroska
    Senior Member
    Scooter Accident

    I have become a statistic.
    Fell off my scooter today, hit a stone and it tipped, smashing my chin into the concrete.
    No teeth broke although it felt like it, but I scraped my nose, split my chin open, did something to the bone under ear (it's lumpy and hurst) banged knee and hurt both ankles.
    It's not actually a fun scooter, it's a knee scooter, which I got cause of my stuffed ankle, you rest your knee on the seat thing and scoot.

    Sons GF has one (That's how I found out about them) as she broke her foot (hers on loan from ACC) and she said at hospital the other day, she was waiting with someone who had one for a broken leg, crashed on it, and now has 2 breaks in leg.

    er...yeah.


    GP was too busy, told nurse to bandage it, so I went home and DIY. Really needed stitches, it's a big cut, looks like a knife fight, LOL.
    Oh well, too old to care about scars now anyway.
  #2
    Paul.Cov
    Senior Member
    Re: Scooter Accident

    You sure have all the luck, don't you.

    Not sure what to think about your jaw bone / under ear lumps. There are lymph glands there (just forward of the lower portion of the ear), and if you've aquired an infection from the cuts, then maybe it's the glands and your immune system getting wound up to fight the bugs.

    Hope you mend without complications.
  #3
    piroska
    Senior Member
    Re: Scooter Accident

    Infection...nah. It's just today. Apparently, google tells me you can damage the temporomandibular joint. That ear has gone all muffled sounding now, so probably did a bit.
  #4
    bellbird
    Senior
    Re: Scooter Accident

    Ouch, sounds very painful. Take it easy if you can and keep us posted
  #5
    piroska
    Senior Member
    Re: Scooter Accident

    Off to hospital for a CT scan this weekend.
    Finally....

    the wound is OK, well, still swollen and sore, but that’s not the issue.
    The earache and weird whatever that stabs me in the ear when I bite down is.
