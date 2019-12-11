I have become a statistic.
Fell off my scooter today, hit a stone and it tipped, smashing my chin into the concrete.
No teeth broke although it felt like it, but I scraped my nose, split my chin open, did something to the bone under ear (it's lumpy and hurst) banged knee and hurt both ankles.
It's not actually a fun scooter, it's a knee scooter, which I got cause of my stuffed ankle, you rest your knee on the seat thing and scoot.
Sons GF has one (That's how I found out about them) as she broke her foot (hers on loan from ACC) and she said at hospital the other day, she was waiting with someone who had one for a broken leg, crashed on it, and now has 2 breaks in leg.
er...yeah.
GP was too busy, told nurse to bandage it, so I went home and DIY. Really needed stitches, it's a big cut, looks like a knife fight, LOL.
Oh well, too old to care about scars now anyway.
