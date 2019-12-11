Results 1 to 4 of 4
  11-12-2019, 04:12 PM #1
    Zippity
    Thank God it is Ian Foster.......

    and not Robertson.
    I worked for everything I have. Most successful people have done the same thing.
    No, you aren't "entitled" to it. Too damn bad, Get it the way I did.
    WORK FOR IT.
  12-12-2019, 01:44 PM #2
    wratterus
    Re: Thank God it is Ian Foster.......

    I'm hoping to see Robertson as assistant from 2022 through the next world cup, then taking over as head coach after RWC in France 2023.
    Microsoft: "You've got questions. We've got dancing paperclips."
  12-12-2019, 01:57 PM #3
    allblack
    Re: Thank God it is Ian Foster.......

    Best of a bad lot, assuming you can call two a 'lot'.
  12-12-2019, 07:26 PM #4
    gary67
    Re: Thank God it is Ian Foster.......

    And what has this wonder man been proposed to do and will it benefit the majority of us? I doubt it.
    LandSAR
    Brook Waimarama Sanctuary
