and not Robertson.
and not Robertson.
I worked for everything I have. Most successful people have done the same thing.
No, you aren't "entitled" to it. Too damn bad, Get it the way I did.
WORK FOR IT.
I'm hoping to see Robertson as assistant from 2022 through the next world cup, then taking over as head coach after RWC in France 2023.
Microsoft: "You've got questions. We've got dancing paperclips."
Best of a bad lot, assuming you can call two a 'lot'.
And what has this wonder man been proposed to do and will it benefit the majority of us? I doubt it.
Bookmarks