https://pcpartpicker.com/list/4t6QPn
First time PC builder here, I just put this together last night and I’m currently trying to get Windows10 on it but I’m having some problems:
- Every time I turn the PC on, there’s a random chance that nothing actually shows up on the monitor. When nothings shows up, the VGA and BOOT red lights on the motherboard stay lit.
- A few times I was able to finally get it to boot on to my USB Stick (Fat-32, Windows10) and it would get to the “choose a drive” option and I’d hit next but then it would say “Copying windows files (0%)” and then I’d get this error: “Windows could not prepare the computer to boot into the next phase of installation. To install Windows, restart the installation.”
- Two times when I’ve booted the PC on the USB drive I’ve gotten a blue screen code “KERNEL MODE HEAP CORRUPTION”
- Two times I’ve set the RAM to 3600 in the BIOS and then when I reboot it, the display never actually shows up again (VGA and BOOT red lights stay on). The only fix I’ve found to this is resetting BIOS using CMOS battery.
- I’ve used these instructions word for word and remade the drive twice to make sure that wasn’t the problem (https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/win...sb-flash-drive)
Right now I'm stuck in this loop of turning off and on the PC, trying to install windows, and hitting the "could not prepare computer to boot into next phase".
I’m not quite what the next step is to troubleshooting this; any help at all would be appreciated!
