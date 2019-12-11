Results 1 to 8 of 8
    Default Can't get Windows10 installed on my newly built PC (hardware problem?)

    https://pcpartpicker.com/list/4t6QPn

    First time PC builder here, I just put this together last night and I’m currently trying to get Windows10 on it but I’m having some problems:

    - Every time I turn the PC on, there’s a random chance that nothing actually shows up on the monitor. When nothings shows up, the VGA and BOOT red lights on the motherboard stay lit.

    - A few times I was able to finally get it to boot on to my USB Stick (Fat-32, Windows10) and it would get to the “choose a drive” option and I’d hit next but then it would say “Copying windows files (0%)” and then I’d get this error: “Windows could not prepare the computer to boot into the next phase of installation. To install Windows, restart the installation.”

    - Two times when I’ve booted the PC on the USB drive I’ve gotten a blue screen code “KERNEL MODE HEAP CORRUPTION”

    - Two times I’ve set the RAM to 3600 in the BIOS and then when I reboot it, the display never actually shows up again (VGA and BOOT red lights stay on). The only fix I’ve found to this is resetting BIOS using CMOS battery.

    - I’ve used these instructions word for word and remade the drive twice to make sure that wasn’t the problem (https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/win...sb-flash-drive)


    Right now I'm stuck in this loop of turning off and on the PC, trying to install windows, and hitting the "could not prepare computer to boot into next phase".

    I’m not quite what the next step is to troubleshooting this; any help at all would be appreciated!
    Re: Can't get Windows10 installed on my newly built PC (hardware problem?)

    Also here some images of my connections. (Though I suppose I should take it out of the tower now...)

    https://www.dropbox.com/sh/2zxe8w6v0...ErqgQGjYa?dl=0
    Re: Can't get Windows10 installed on my newly built PC (hardware problem?)

    For a start don't set the RAM to 3600 until after you get it booting properly and windows is installed. It may not run at that speed ever unfortunately. Ryzen can be finicky around RAM speeds and what RAM will work so it's best to leave the BIOS settings at default until you have the system working and then experiment with RAM speeds. For me for example with my 2700X I bought 3200 speed RAM but it is unstable if I set it over 2933 which is the official speed for the Ryzen 2xxx series.

    Looking at the QVL there's only 0ne kit listed for 3600 https://www.asrock.com/mb/AMD/X570M%20Pro4/#MemoryPR While other RAM should work there is no guarantee if it's not on the list.

    I can't promise you the RAM is your problem, but it's my first suspect. Default the BIOS and try it with a single RAM stick in each slot, then again with the other RAM stick if that doesn't work. see if there's a combination that will boot reliably.

    The problem with diagnosing this is that you need parts to swap around that you don't have and you could end up wasting money buying replacements for things that are not your issue. If I had it here I would try different RAM and a Different graphics card to see if that helped. You may have to bite the bullet and take it somewhere if you don't have the parts to do that.
    Re: Can't get Windows10 installed on my newly built PC (hardware problem?)

    Remove the vid card & use the onboard HDMI or DP
    See if that helps
    Re: Can't get Windows10 installed on my newly built PC (hardware problem?)

    Quote Originally Posted by 1101
    Remove the vid card & use the onboard HDMI or DP
    See if that helps
    He has no onboard graphics with a 2600X
    Re: Can't get Windows10 installed on my newly built PC (hardware problem?)

    Just looking at the Specs of the CPU, its listed as Memory Support DDR4 2933 MHz So defaults should be used as a start.

    amd_ryzen_5_2600x.html/specs

    The CPU not having Integrated Graphics kind of makes it a bit more awkward for testing .
    Re: Can't get Windows10 installed on my newly built PC (hardware problem?)

    Wow, thanks for all the help and suggestions!

    Quote Originally Posted by dugimodo
    For a start don't set the RAM to 3600 until after you get it booting properly and windows is installed.
    Quote Originally Posted by wainuitech
    its listed as Memory Support DDR4 2933 MHz So defaults should be used as a start.
    This pretty much solved it. I took on RAM chip out and set the speed to 2933 and I'm now consistently (10 tries so far) booting correctly; I also just finished installing Win10.
    Sounds like I made a bit of a non-optimal decision on RAM (though I do plan on upgrading processor at some point). It's crazy how that one setting fixed all the problems so far. We'll see if I run into more errors.
    Re: Can't get Windows10 installed on my newly built PC (hardware problem?)

    Good its finally going.

    Unfortunately, when building a Computer you cant just throw in what ever components you like, they all have to work together and within Specs.

    As its stated on that site:
    Note1: Memory overclocking (OC) depends on the combination of the memory controller integrated into the CPU, and the memory modules themselves.
    Looking at the provided link, most of the approved memory is either 3200 or 2666
