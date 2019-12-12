Thread: Ho Ho Hokitika

Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Ho Ho Hokitika

  12-12-2019, 08:43 AM
    Re: Ho Ho Hokitika

    "taxpayers cash"

    And therein lies the root of all these problems.

    Take that away, and things will change overnight.
    Last edited by allblack; 12-12-2019 at 08:46 AM.
  12-12-2019, 12:35 PM
    Re: Ho Ho Hokitika

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    What's wrong with "Ho Ho Hokitika"? Apparently the town has taken on that Christmas slogan, but for some unknown the maoris are objecting. Why? What's wrong with that? It seems as though the maoris will object to anything these days. Don't they have a sense of humour?
    No consideration at all for those who stutter.
    Global Warming is Mann made.
    .
    .
    The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else.
  13-12-2019, 07:51 AM
    Re: Ho Ho Hokitika

    Quote Originally Posted by CliveM View Post
    What does not appear to be known by most is that there is no agreed standard Maori language or for that matter customs either. .

    There were various tribes. Or iwi.
    Not much different from say the Scottish. And their behaviour wasn't much different either......

    Doesn't mean the language was used in different ways, one lot said Hock itika and one said Hoe kitika.
    That was a pakeha thing.
  13-12-2019, 10:25 AM
    Re: Ho Ho Hokitika

    Quote Originally Posted by CliveM View Post
    ....... I always have sort advice from a local person
    and so do you sort it alphabetically or by importance?
  13-12-2019, 11:45 AM
    Re: Ho Ho Hokitika

    Quote Originally Posted by bevy121 View Post
    and so do you sort it alphabetically or by importance?
    My bad "seek"
