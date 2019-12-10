Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: 5G

  10-12-2019, 01:01 PM #1
    Driftwood
    Default 5G

    Who finished up with the 5G deal, was it Hwawai ?
  10-12-2019, 01:47 PM #2
    piroska
    Default Re: 5G

    Don't know but Seven Sharp last night about it, lol, at least Newsboy has half a brain, the questions were ridiculous.
    Ex-pctek
  10-12-2019, 02:42 PM #3
    1101
    Default Re: 5G

    Nokia , I think , for now

    https://www.sparknz.co.nz/news/Spark...twork-vendors/
    but , they could use everyone
    "Rajesh Singh, Sparks General Manager of Value Management said that, in line with its previously-stated multi-vendor strategy, Spark now has three companies  Nokia, Samsung and Huawei - on its roster of preferred RAN equipment suppliers for 5G. In addition, Spark will continue to use Cisco and Ericsson for separate elements of its existing Network Core, which has already been upgraded to ensure it is Non-Standalone (NSA) 5G capable"



    But
    the Chinese Govt will be able to steal all our boating secrets , and make a sneak AmericasCup entry
    https://www.reseller.co.nz/article/6...ng-5g-network/
  10-12-2019, 03:24 PM #4
    paulw
    Default Re: 5G

    Quote Originally Posted by 1101 View Post
    Nokia , I think , for now

    https://www.sparknz.co.nz/news/Spark...twork-vendors/
    but , they could use everyone
    "Rajesh Singh, Spark’s General Manager of Value Management said that, in line with its previously-stated multi-vendor strategy, Spark now has three companies – Nokia, Samsung and Huawei - on its roster of preferred RAN equipment suppliers for 5G. In addition, Spark will continue to use Cisco and Ericsson for separate elements of its existing Network Core, which has already been upgraded to ensure it is Non-Standalone (NSA) 5G capable"



    But
    the Chinese Govt will be able to steal all our boating secrets , and make a sneak AmericasCup entry
    https://www.reseller.co.nz/article/6...ng-5g-network/
    Thought Spark would have had NEC close buy due to their historical partnerships going back to the 1960s
    Paul W

    Paul W
    Taco Bell is not a Mexican telephone company
  10-12-2019, 03:51 PM #5
    dugimodo
    Default Re: 5G

    Quote Originally Posted by paulw View Post
    Thought Spark would have had NEC close buy due to their historical partnerships going back to the 1960s
    Spark didn't exist in the 60s of course, but NZ post office / Telecom / Spark & Chorus have historically had a habit of regularly changing suppliers. Their Network has used equipment from Nokia, Alcatel, Ericcson, Huawei, Fujitsu, Nokia, NEC, to name just a few.

    In short whatever they've used before means nothing when they are looking for suppliers for the next wave of equipment.
    Ryzen 2700X, 16Gb DDR4RAM, 512GB M.2 NVME SSD, MSI GTX1070
