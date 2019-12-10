Thread: 5G

Who finished up with the 5G deal, was it Hwawai ?
Don't know but Seven Sharp last night about it, lol, at least Newsboy has half a brain, the questions were ridiculous.
Nokia , I think , for now
https://www.sparknz.co.nz/news/Spark...twork-vendors/
but , they could use everyone
"Rajesh Singh, Sparks General Manager of Value Management said that, in line with its previously-stated multi-vendor strategy, Spark now has three companies Nokia, Samsung and Huawei - on its roster of preferred RAN equipment suppliers for 5G. In addition, Spark will continue to use Cisco and Ericsson for separate elements of its existing Network Core, which has already been upgraded to ensure it is Non-Standalone (NSA) 5G capable"
But
the Chinese Govt will be able to steal all our boating secrets , and make a sneak AmericasCup entry
https://www.reseller.co.nz/article/6...ng-5g-network/
Thought Spark would have had NEC close buy due to their historical partnerships going back to the 1960sNokia , I think , for now
Spark didn't exist in the 60s of course, but NZ post office / Telecom / Spark & Chorus have historically had a habit of regularly changing suppliers. Their Network has used equipment from Nokia, Alcatel, Ericcson, Huawei, Fujitsu, Nokia, NEC, to name just a few.
In short whatever they've used before means nothing when they are looking for suppliers for the next wave of equipment.
