Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Results 11 to 16 of 16
  1. 11-12-2019, 02:22 PM #11
    Agent_24
    Agent_24 is offline
    Computer "Specialist" Agent_24's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    64 Bitville
    Posts
    14,157

    Default Re: What is this Spark modem?

    Quote Originally Posted by swazi View Post
    Ok, thanks very much guys. I just hadn't seen a modem like this which physically plugs itself in at the base. Anyway, I will just sign up and as usual. Thanks.
    Plugs in? Looks like it might just be screwed down to the cabinet to stop it falling over.
    Non-system disk or disk error. Replace and strike any key when ready.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. 11-12-2019, 03:30 PM #12
    John H
    John H is offline
    BOF
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    3,286

    Default Re: What is this Spark modem?

    The router has a plastic base which clips into the bottom of the router case and this enables it to stand upright. You can see it in your photo. I tried to pull mine apart last week when packing it away in the original box until I realised it was meant to be packed away intact.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. 11-12-2019, 03:32 PM #13
    John H
    John H is offline
    BOF
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    3,286

    Default Re: What is this Spark modem?

    https://www.spark.co.nz/business/shop/internet/modem/ Picture of the Huawei 659b.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. 12-12-2019, 06:40 AM #14
    gary67
    gary67 is offline
    Soaring like an Eagle gary67's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    In a field in Hanmer
    Posts
    14,497

    Default Re: What is this Spark modem?

    All new houses typically have a home hub in the garage now with the router in, we do too even though I built the house, all our data points and tv points link back to there as well as the alarm. Wifi still works fine even though its in a metal box
    LandSAR
    Brook Waimarama Sanctuary
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. 12-12-2019, 08:36 AM #15
    Agent_24
    Agent_24 is offline
    Computer "Specialist" Agent_24's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    64 Bitville
    Posts
    14,157

    Default Re: What is this Spark modem?

    Quote Originally Posted by gary67 View Post
    Wifi still works fine even though its in a metal box
    I imagine it'd work even better if it wasn't!
    Non-system disk or disk error. Replace and strike any key when ready.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. 12-12-2019, 07:24 PM #16
    gary67
    gary67 is offline
    Soaring like an Eagle gary67's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    In a field in Hanmer
    Posts
    14,497

    Default Re: What is this Spark modem?

    Quote Originally Posted by Agent_24 View Post
    I imagine it'd work even better if it wasn't!
    Tried both difference is too low to measure
    LandSAR
    Brook Waimarama Sanctuary
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Port forwarding Spark's HG659b modem
    By jcr1 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 04-05-2019, 12:32 PM
  2. Spark HG659b Modem Wi-Fi issues
    By DeSade in forum PressF1
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 23-03-2019, 10:12 PM
  3. Spark modem failure
    By bazmeister in forum PressF1
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 16-01-2017, 10:03 AM
  4. Spark HG659b Fibre Modem changing LAN settings
    By Geek4414 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 24-12-2015, 01:17 AM
  5. Spark again.
    By B.M. in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 44
    Last Post: 19-11-2014, 08:01 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources